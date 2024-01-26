Martin Lewis Reveals Pay Mix-Up Of His Own After Tom Holland/Tom Hollander Blunder

Tom Holland and Tom Hollander David Fisher/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tom Hollander recently revealed that a mix-up involving his almost-namesake Tom Holland led to him receiving the Marvel star’s mahoosive bonus pay slip by mistake – but it sounds like this sort of thing happens more than you might think.

Earlier this week, the White Lotus actor appeared on Seth Meyers’ US talk show, where he recalled: “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus.

“Not the whole box office. The first one. And it was more money than I’ve ever [seen] ― it was a seven-figure sum.”

The anecdote apparently took a certain money-saving expert on a financial trip down memory lane of his own, after experiencing a similar blunder earlier in his career.

Martin Lewis wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening: “This reminds me of when I was just starting out, pre website times, and the BBC sent me then newsreader (now Sir) Martyn Lewis’ pay remittance sheet by mistake.

“I was gutted when I realised it wasn’t mine…”

Oh, and if you’re curious, Martin concluded: “PS I sent it on to him.”

During his Late Night interview, Tom Hollander explained the mix-up occurred at a time when he and the Spider-Man star shared an agent.

“My feeling of smugness that you remember I had, disappeared very quickly,” Tom joked. “But that’s showbiz.”

Watch Tom Hollander’s interview with Seth Meyers in the video below – and fast-forward to the 8:49 mark for his anecdote about Tom Holland.