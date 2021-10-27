Downing Street sent out some mixed messages about mask-wearing in the Commons on Wednesday during the unveiling of the 2021 budget.

While health secretary Sajid Javid has maintained that wearing a face covering is an optional, personal choice, he has heavily pushed for the public to wear one in crowded places to curb the soaring Covid infection rate.

Despite the inevitable backlash over the MPs and ministers not wearing masks in Parliament, new rules came out mandating that all Westminster staff must wear one this week – unless you’re an MP.

So all eyes were on the Tories, who usually go maskless, on Wednesday to see who would follow the government’s own advice about “setting an example” and masking up when not making a speech.

Jacob Rees-Mogg kept up the ‘convivial and fraternal spirit’

The leader of the Commons recently claimed that Tories don’t wear masks because they all know each other and share a “convivial and fraternal spirit” among each other – even though this has never stopped Covid transmission before.

Unsurprisingly, Rees-Mogg didn’t wear a mask.