Mum's Moving Post-Mastectomy Breastfeeding Photo Shows The Power Of Women's Bodies

A mum has shared an empowering photo breastfeeding her newborn son after having a mastectomy.

Bo Smith, from the US, was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in February 2015. She underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and six drug treatments. She had a mastectomy to remove her left breast.

Smith then had 44 rounds of radiation and learned in February 2016, one year after her diagnosis, that she was in remission.

“I can’t begin to explain how this feels everyday to be able to breastfeed my son, after losing one breast to cancer and being told I may not ever have this sweet boy in my arms,” Smith wrote on Facebook earlier this month.