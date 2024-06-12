Matty Healy And His Partner Gabbriette Bechtel Reveal They're Engaged

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel Stephane Cardinale / Getty / Erika Goldring

Matty Healy and his girlfriend, model Gabbriette Bechtel, are getting married.

The pair initially caught fans’ attention on Tuesday night when they appeared to announce their engagement on Instagram.

Gabbriette shared a photo from Charli XCX’s show in New York on her Instagram story, showing her hand wearing a ring on her engagement ring.

“Marrying The 1975 is very brat,” she wrote, referring to Charli’s recently-released album Brat (the Boom Clap singer has also been in a relationship with The 1975 musician George Daniel for the last two years).

Following this, Matty reposted the picture, leaving many wondering if this constituted an engagement announcement, or whether they were just having us all on.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette allude to engagement at Charli xcx's concert:



“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT” pic.twitter.com/tuC7ddVeHu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2024

Well, as ever, we can rely on Denise Welch to clear up the rumours.

During Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women, Denise (who, if you didn’t already know, is Matty’s mother), revealed she’d actually known about the engagement for several weeks, but woke up to the announcement the same as the rest of the world.

“I’ve obviously known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” she explained. “But then, they went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York, and I woke up this morning to the fact they’d put it on Instagram!

“He’s got engaged to Gabbriella Leigh Bechtel – Gabbriette, she’s known as – [with a] black diamond, he had it made for her. And I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Denise talking about Matty and Gabriette engaged and he got the diamond ring made for her “she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law” this has me crying pic.twitter.com/gEbmqmYUbh — esra (@1989healy) June 12, 2024

Matty and Gabbriette are thought to have started dating last year, shortly after his split from fellow singer Taylor Swift.

Taylor’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, is widely considered to have been inspired by their brief romance, although the pair had known each other for years before getting together.