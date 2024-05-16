Watch The Moment Maya Jama Asks King Charles About His Love Island Knowledge

Maya Jama in the Love Island villa (left) and meeting King Charles (right) Shutterstock/X

If there are two things we never imagined uttering in the same breath, they’re probably King Charles and Love Island.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (15 May) to celebrate the creative industries, where they took some time to meet their celebrity guests.

One particularly notable meeting took place when the King introduced himself to Love Island host Maya Jama, who jumped at the opportunity to tell the royal about the popular reality dating show.

As the presenter introduced herself, she said: “I host Love Island. I don’t know if you’ve watched that, though? It’s a reality dating show.”

The King, looking amused, replied: “There’s one born every minute.”

Maya then revealed that she was “just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog”.

During her short interaction with Charles, Maya even admitted to once previously breaking protocol by touching the royal when she wasn’t supposed to, which got a laugh out of the King.

Other guests at the afternoon garden party included model Kate Moss, documentarian Louis Theroux, director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin.

As for Love Island’s return this summer, there’s still some speculation about the exact date it will be back on screen, but previous years suggest it might be the first week of June.

The new series will welcome a whole new crop of islanders to the villa in Mallorca this summer, where young singletons will search (and graft) for love.

Earlier this year marked the first time a host of former contestants returned to the villa for Love Island All Stars.

It was series six’s Molly Smith and season nine’s Tom Clare who were crowned the public’s favourite pairing at the final, though it turned out the voting figures were actually pretty close.