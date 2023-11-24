Stormzy And Maya Jama Just Hard-Launched Their Reunion With A Joint Red Carpet Appearance

Stormzy and Maya Jama Michal Augustini/Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Stormzy and Maya Jama have officially made their first public appearance since getting back together.

The chart-topping rapper and Love Island presenter first began dating in 2015, before eventually going their separate ways in 2019.

Advertisement

However, over the summer, they sparked rumours that they had reunited when fans noticed their respective holiday photos appeared to show them in the same resort.

After that, it didn’t take long before the pair were snapped holding hands in Greece, all but confirming things were well and truly back on between them.

Both stars have remained tight-lipped about their rekindled romance, but did put in a joint appearance at Vogue’s Forces For Change event on Thursday night.

The two were seen walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Vogue even pointing out they were matching outfits for the occasion.

Advertisement

Last week, Stormzy made history when he became the first British man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue, and in his accompanying interview, addressed his and Maya’s decision to keep a low-profile when it comes to their relationship.

The Vossi Bop rapper told the magazine: “We were so public the first time round, somewhere down the line my spirit started resisting… so I’m not gonna speak on it.”

Maya Jama and Stormzy were seen arriving at the Vogue event together on Thursday night Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

When asked about the photos of them looking cosy on holiday, Stormzy joked: “We were just living la vida loca. Lapse of judgement for an hour!”

Advertisement