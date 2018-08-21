Measles Outbreak In Europe - Should You Get The MMR Vaccine?

“Anyone who missed out on their MMR vaccine [for measles, mumps, and rubella] in the past or are unsure if they had two doses should contact their GP practice to catch up.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at PHE, said: “The majority of cases we are seeing are in teenagers and young adults who missed out on their MMR vaccine when they were children.

People are being urged to ensure they are up-to-date with their MMR vaccines before travelling abroad, going to festivals or starting university. It comes after Public Health England (PHE) reported large ongoing measles outbreaks in Europe, with a number of outbreaks in England too.

What is measles?

NHS Choices defines measles as a highly contagious viral infection that appears as a rash with cold-like symptoms.

Dr Nitin Shori, GP and medical director of the Pharmacy2U Online Doctor service, previously told HuffPost UK: “Measles is a highly infectious disease and can lead to serious complications, so it pays to take any steps possible to guard against you or a loved one catching it.

“Like flu, the measles virus is spread in the tiny droplets of mucus, which become airborne when an infected person coughs or sneezes.” You can easily catch measles by breathing in these droplets or by touching a contaminated surface (they can survive for several hours out of the body).

Symptoms of measles

NHS Choices lists the most common symptoms of measles as:

Fever (that can reach more than 40 degrees).

Earache.

Diarrhoea and sickness.

Sore red eyes that might be sensitive to light.

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and headache.

After these initial symptoms appear, several days later you will see a red-brown blotchy rash that spreads all over the body, but normally starts on the head or upper neck.

Koplik (or Coplik) are an indicator of measles virus two to three days before other symptoms appear. They are small white spots that appear on the inside of the mouth and often fade as the rash starts to appear. They are important in diagnosing measles and often helpful in containing the virus before it becomes it’s most contagious. Not everyone gets these spots.

Diagnosis Symptoms of measles usually appear 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person. As soon as you suspect you or your child might have measles you need to get in touch with your GP for a diagnosis. It is best to phone rather than go to the surgery as staff might need to make alternative arrangements to stop further infection.