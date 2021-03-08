Meghan Markle was advised “it would be best if she could be 50% less” shortly after joining the Royal Family, Oprah Winfrey has said.

Speaking the morning after her interview with the Duchess of Sussex aired in the US, Oprah recalled a conversation she had with Meghan in 2018, that the presenter said left her feeling “disheartened”.

Oprah told CBS’ This Morning: “She had just joined the Royal Family and she shared a conversation with me then that made me feel somewhat disheartened.

“She said she had been told, been given advice, that it would be best if she could be 50% less than she was. That was the quote, if she could be 50% less.

“I remember hearing that in 2018 and I said to her, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to survive, being half of yourself’.”