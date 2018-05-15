Meghan Markle's Dad Now Says He Wants To Attend Royal Wedding – Reports

Meghan Markle’s father says he wants to attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry – less than 24 hours after it was reported he would skip Saturday’s ceremony.

On Monday, the TMZ website broke the claims that Thomas Markle was going to pull out of the ceremony after it emerged he had staged paparazzi photos for money.

It prompted Kensington Palace to respond that it was a “deeply personal moment” for Meghan, and that “she and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation”.

Now the same celebrity news website has reported Thomas Markle as saying he wants to walk his daughter down the aisle – but has been back in hospital after experiencing serious chest pains.

The 73-year-old had revealed that he suffered a heart attack a week ago, but had checked himself out of hospital.

He told TMZ that Meghan unsuccessfully tried to call him yesterday, and later sent him a text telling him she loved him and was concerned about his health.