Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Not Going To Royal Wedding After Staged Photos Backlash

Meghan Markle’s dad has said he will not be attending the royal wedding this weekend after he faced a backlash for staging paparazzi photos for money, according to TMZ website.
Thomas Markle had been expected to walk his American daughter down the aisle on Saturday, but told the site he will no longer be travelling to the UK.
He also revealed that he suffered a heart attack just six days ago, but had checked himself out of hospital in anticipation of walking Meghan down the aisle.
Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Images of the 73-year-old reading online content about the couple, working out and getting a suit tailored, appeared in the media despite requests from Kensington Palace to respect the privacy of the couple and their family.
The Mail on Sunday this weekend claimed that the images were staged in collaboration with a photographer.
Markle admitted to TMZ that the pictures look “stupid and hammy”, and now deeply regrets going along with the paparazzi agency.
He said that he did not want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter on her big day.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.