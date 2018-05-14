Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Not Going To Royal Wedding After Staged Photos Backlash

Meghan Markle’s dad has said he will not be attending the royal wedding this weekend after he faced a backlash for staging paparazzi photos for money, according to TMZ website.

Thomas Markle had been expected to walk his American daughter down the aisle on Saturday, but told the site he will no longer be travelling to the UK.

He also revealed that he suffered a heart attack just six days ago, but had checked himself out of hospital in anticipation of walking Meghan down the aisle.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.