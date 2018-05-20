The Duchess of Sussex appears to have no intention of ditching campaigning for social justice now she is a Royal after proclaiming to be a “proud feminist” on the family’s official website.
On Sunday, the Princess received her own page on the royal.uk, which underlined her background as an advocate for equality more than her acting career.
Some commentators have suggested the former TV star would have to tone down her political views once she entered ‘The Firm’.
But just hours after the ceremony, a biography pointed to Princess Meghan’s “keen awareness of social issues” and how she “actively participated in charitable work” from a young age, volunteering at a soup kitchen in Los Angeles at 13 and later at another in Toronto while filming in the city.
The biography also includes a quote from a speech the then Meghan Markle delivered at a United Nations conference on International Women’s Day in 2015: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”
To date, the actress has been a global ambassador for World Vision, advocate for UN Women, and counsellor for One Young World, a UK-based charity.
“When I was just 11 years old, I unknowingly and somehow accidentally became a female advocate,” Markle said at the UN.
She was referring to when she was so angered by a sexist TV advert for washing-up liquid that she wrote letters to Hilary Clinton and a children’s news programme.
A camera crew came to her house to the cover the story and eventually the ad’s offending slogan was changed.
When speaking to the UN, she said that by promoting positive role models and advocating for equality, society can remind “girls that their small voices are, in fact, not small at all and that they can affect change”.
“Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there and in some cases, where this isn’t available, well then you know what, then they need to create their own table,” she added.
The new addition to the website comes as Harry and Meghan left Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon after being hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend.
Details of the all-night royal partying emerged as Prince Harry thanked his wife’s wedding dress designer for transforming Meghan into an “absolutely stunning” bride.
Reports revealed guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating up-market fast food, watching a spectacular fireworks display and dancing to a celebrity DJ.
But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House – the famous royal home loved by Queen Victoria – closed it doors, as some guests are said to have staged an after party at top London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.
British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was spotted arranging the Duchess of Sussex’s veil and train just before she processed into St George’s Chapel, said soon after the ceremony Harry rushed up to praise her efforts.
She said: “He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’.”
Asked about the moment Meghan was able to look at herself dressed and ready in the mirror on Saturday morning, Ms Waight Keller said: “She was just glowing,” adding “She was absolutely radiant.”
Meghan’s hair stylist Serge Normant said it was “dreamy” to work with Meghan, creating a bun that was “messy, in a controlled way”.
Just hours before she emerged onto the steps of St George’s Chapel to worldwide audience, Meghan appeared relaxed, Mr Normant said.
“She was calm, yeah. Chatty, absolutely. We were definitely having exchanges, yeah for sure,” he said.
“She was very happy. It was a beautiful morning, just the perfect morning to get married.”
The Prince of Wales staged the black-tie evening dinner for his son Harry and new daughter-in-law Meghan, who arrived in a environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.
Guests dined on posh burgers among other dishes, with candyfloss on offer for those with a sweet tooth – and there was reportedly a cocktail on offer named When Harry Met Meghan, a reference to the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.