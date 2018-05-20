PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have no intention of ditching campaigning for social justice now she is a Royal after proclaiming to be a “proud feminist” on the family’s official website. On Sunday, the Princess received her own page on the royal.uk, which underlined her background as an advocate for equality more than her acting career. Some commentators have suggested the former TV star would have to tone down her political views once she entered ‘The Firm’. But just hours after the ceremony, a biography pointed to Princess Meghan’s “keen awareness of social issues” and how she “actively participated in charitable work” from a young age, volunteering at a soup kitchen in Los Angeles at 13 and later at another in Toronto while filming in the city.

RoyalUK

The biography also includes a quote from a speech the then Meghan Markle delivered at a United Nations conference on International Women’s Day in 2015: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

RoyalUK

To date, the actress has been a global ambassador for World Vision, advocate for UN Women, and counsellor for One Young World, a UK-based charity. “When I was just 11 years old, I unknowingly and somehow accidentally became a female advocate,” Markle said at the UN. She was referring to when she was so angered by a sexist TV advert for washing-up liquid that she wrote letters to Hilary Clinton and a children’s news programme. A camera crew came to her house to the cover the story and eventually the ad’s offending slogan was changed. When speaking to the UN, she said that by promoting positive role models and advocating for equality, society can remind “girls that their small voices are, in fact, not small at all and that they can affect change”. “Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there and in some cases, where this isn’t available, well then you know what, then they need to create their own table,” she added.

PA Wire/PA Images The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

The new addition to the website comes as Harry and Meghan left Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon after being hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend. Details of the all-night royal partying emerged as Prince Harry thanked his wife’s wedding dress designer for transforming Meghan into an “absolutely stunning” bride. Reports revealed guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating up-market fast food, watching a spectacular fireworks display and dancing to a celebrity DJ. But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House – the famous royal home loved by Queen Victoria – closed it doors, as some guests are said to have staged an after party at top London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse. British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was spotted arranging the Duchess of Sussex’s veil and train just before she processed into St George’s Chapel, said soon after the ceremony Harry rushed up to praise her efforts. She said: “He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’.” Asked about the moment Meghan was able to look at herself dressed and ready in the mirror on Saturday morning, Ms Waight Keller said: “She was just glowing,” adding “She was absolutely radiant.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Clare Waight Keller, designer at Givenchy, holds lace as she gives an interview the day after the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle.