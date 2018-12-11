Finding an outfit for Christmas parties is hard enough, let alone when your pregnant. Adjusting your style to fit your bump isn’t always easy and your failsafe jeans and a nice top or LBD are not aways an option. Pregnancy is also a time to save your pennies as there’s nothing cheap about having a baby. So rather than spending your time trawling through the shops when you should be putting your feet up, we’ve put together out top picks in the maternity dress department. Stylish, but crucially comfortable picks, inspired by Meghan Markle’s impeccable pregnancy wardrobe, up ahead are the mini, the maxis and everything in between for you to nail your Christmas party look. Wrapped Up In Velvet

ASOS

Plisse Wrap Maxi Dress, ASOS, £38 A wrap dress is flattering for fluctuating body shapes and you can adjust the tie waist to what’s comfortable for you and your bump. Plus, the plush burgundy red velvet will get you into the festive spirit in no time. We’d pair this with statement gold drop earrings for a glamorous finish. Buy it here Walk On The Wild Side

Boohoo

Leopard print 3/4 sleeve midi dress, Boohoo, £16 A quick win for tight budgets, this head-turning leopard print midi is form-fitting, fun and fuss-free. Throw on and go, and let the print do all the talking. Pair with comfy black flat shoes or elevate with block heels. At £16, you won’t be breaking the bank to look good. Buy it here Green & Black

New Look

Black check print buckle front pinafore dress, New Look, £22.99 This versatile pinafore makes styling for desk to the dance floor easy. Layer over a black polo neck knit and wear with pumps during the day before switching to patent ankle boots and a leather jacket for the evening’s festivities. Bump-skimming, it’s comfortable with a bit of give if body-con isn’t your thing. Plus it has pockets, hurrah! Buy it here Suited And Booted

New Look

Black circle buckle midi shirt dress, New Look, £22.99 Keep it chic in this black shirt dress, that’s both work appropriate and bump-adjusting. A V-neck is flattering for bigger busts and the adjustable belt will ensure you’re comfortable at all times. Perhaps step into this dress instead of buttoning it up as it may be a squeeze to bend over nearer towards the end of your pregnancy. Buy it here Everyday Basics

New Look

Dark Green Long Sleeve Layered Nursing Dress, New Look, £14.99 Opt for a trusty jersey basic and accessorise as you see fit. If the work do is a less formal affair, this is perfect. Versatile too, the layered design allows for discreet nursing once you’ve had the baby too. Buy it here Go Spotty

Topshop

Spot pleated shirt dress, Topshop, £49 If you’re not quite ready to slip into something form-fitting to highlight your bump, try this spotty shirt dress for a more discreet look. The thigh high slit up one side makes it fun, takes focus away from your middle and is the perfect excuse to show off your shoes. Buy it here Short And Sweet

John Lewis

Séraphine Dorothea Dot Ruffle Sleeve Dress, John Lewis, £69 Keep it short and sweet in this thigh-grazing, gold speckled mini dress. Something to wear before, during and after pregnancy, for work dos and Christmas day dinner, this lightweight piece is fully lined with stretch jersey to accommodate your growing figure. Not to mention the concealed nursing panels at the front will allow for discreet breastfeeding. Buy it here Go All Out

Envie de Fraise

Romaine tank dress, Envie de Fraise £48.99 Make a sweeping statement in this maxi number. The removable belt means you can comfortably adjust it to fit whatever stage of of your pregnancy. The thick straps will ensure your maternity bra straps stay out of sight and the flared hemline mean you’ll be able to get away with flats at even the most formal functions. Buy it here