Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Nigeria Trip: Every Photo You Need To See

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in Nigeria for a three-day tour. KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Nigeria!

The two have a busy schedule planned for their three-day visit, which began Friday with a stop by a school.

The duke and duchess visited Lightway Academy in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The school was kicking off a two-day mental health summit.

During the stop, Meghan said it was “a complete honour to have our first visit to Nigeria” and spoke about her own Nigerian heritage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria. The school was kicking off a two-day mental health summit. Andrew Esiebo via Getty Images

“We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other,” the duchess said. “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves, and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever’s coming up for you.”

After the school visit, the Sussexes are set to meet with General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff. Musa invited both Harry and Meghan to Nigeria.

Afterward, Harry will visit with service members at a military hospital to round out the day’s engagements.

The trip abroad marks the duke and duchess’s first international tour together since they visited South Africa in 2019, before they announced their step back from royal life in January 2020. It’s also the first time that either has been to the country.

Over the weekend, the two will have a busy schedule of events, including a reception with military families, an engagement focused on women in leadership, a basketball clinic and much more.

Prior to reuniting with Meghan for the Nigeria trip, the Duke was in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the inception of the Invictus Games.

