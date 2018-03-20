Netflix has confirmed that Meghan Markle’s final appearance in ‘Suits’ will begin streaming just before the Royal Wedding later this year.

Meghan will bow out of the US series after seven years when she officially joins the British royal family, with her final batch of episodes set to begin airing in over in the States on 28 March.

In the UK, each episode will be available to stream the following morning, with the series finale - Meghan’s last episode - slated to be available here in Britain on 28 April, three weeks to the day before her big day.