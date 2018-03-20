Netflix has confirmed that Meghan Markle’s final appearance in ‘Suits’ will begin streaming just before the Royal Wedding later this year.
Meghan will bow out of the US series after seven years when she officially joins the British royal family, with her final batch of episodes set to begin airing in over in the States on 28 March.
In the UK, each episode will be available to stream the following morning, with the series finale - Meghan’s last episode - slated to be available here in Britain on 28 April, three weeks to the day before her big day.
A statement from the production company behind ‘Suits’ said back in November: “From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement.
“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”
Meghan and Prince Harry will marry on Saturday 19 May, at St George’s Castle, in the grounds of Windsor Castle - the same venue where his father, Prince Charles, married Camilla, the Duchess of Cambridge, in 2005..
Last week, the Queen gave her formal consent for the wedding between Harry and Meghan to take place, with a declaration which read: “I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”