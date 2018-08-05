Melania Breaks With Donald Trump Over Controversial LeBron James Tweet

Melania Trump has made a public statement in support of the latest target of her husband’s Twitter account, LeBron James. The First lady praised the basketball star’s charity work after the President called him “dumb” in a tweet on Saturday.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump was referring to an interview CNN’s Don Lemon did in the days after James, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his foundation had opened a public school for some of the most disadvantaged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Melania Trump said in a statement issued by her spokeswoman: “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

Allison Farrand via Getty Images LeBron James addresses the media following the grand opening of the I Promise school on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio.

Although James has long been a Trump critic, calling the president “U bum” in a 2017 tweet, the Friday night tweet was Mr Trump’s first attack on the player, who has just opened up a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. His tweet was roundly condemned.

This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist. And it's the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!? https://t.co/MA8nZUxFc7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Lebron James invested over $100 million to send students to a university.



Donald Trump had to pay $25 million for ripping off university students.



Lebron puts kids in school.



Trump puts them in cages. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 4, 2018

Literally less than 24 hours after bragging about a biased poll that said he had 29% approval among 'blacks', Trump attacks a couple of the most successful black men in America, LeBron James and Don Lemon.



Way to go idiot! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 4, 2018

The president also, unexpectedly, appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Michael Jordan, by writing: “I like Mike!” But in yet another blow for the President, Jordan came out in support of James, saying he’s “doing amazing work for his community”.