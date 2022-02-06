Meryl Streep’s ‘Breathtaking’ Improv In Don’t Look Up Is All Kinds Of Wow

Meryl Streep in Don't Look Up Netflix

No one could ever dispute Meryl Streep’s acting chops, but who knew she was also the queen of improv?

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay has shared a compilation of clips of the multiple Oscar-winning star on the set of the Netflix hit showing off her “breathtaking” improvisation skills.

Meryl, who plays a Trump-esque US president in the climate crisis metaphor movie, ditched the script for one particular scene where she is seen on the phone in the Oval Office.

Adam reveals he filmed “20 to 25 completely different absurd phone calls” of the actor, which he described as “tour de force of improv”, and after seeing the clip, we’ve got to agree.

“She didn’t repeat anything,” he said.

The petition to bring back Whose Line Is It Anyway with Meryl as a team captain starts now.

