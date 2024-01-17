Met Office Confirms We Just Had The Coldest Night Of The Winter So Far

The Met Office declared last night to be the coldest night of the winter so far. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Met Office has revealed your suspicions were not wrong – last night really was the coldest night of the winter so far.

Scotland’s Dalwhinnie reached a beyond-freezing -14C, beating the previous record for this winter, the -12.5C felt at Altnaharra recorded on 3 December last year.

The Met Office has also issued an Amber warning for snow for the north of Scotland today, while the Environment Agency has released a flood warning for England.

The UK is no stranger to harsh winters. In 1947, snowdrifts up to seven metres in depth emerged as snow fell every day somewhere across the UK for 55 consecutive days.

But it was 1963 which was the coldest winter for more than 200 years. It broke all kinds of records as temperatures plunged to below -22.2C.

When it comes to the coldest one-off temperatures, however, the UK has dropped to much lower than that – proving that the weather can be even harsher than it was last night.

One day in January 1982, East Scotland felt a record bleak -27.2C – the same temperature felt in North Scotland in December 1995.

The next closest temperature was felt in the Midlands in December 1981, when it dropped to -25.2C.

Although those lows still seem a long way off, it looks like temperatures will be “quickly plummeting” again tonight.

The Met Office has warned of “a severe frost developing inland with icy patches” and “further snow flurries in northern coastal areas at times” – with the weather due to turn mild during the weekend.

It was the coldest night of winter so far with -14°C recorded at Dalwhinnie this morning, beating -12.5°C at Altnaharra recorded on the 3rd December 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mlzAStUoUq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024

But, the chill does not appear to have dampened too many people’s spirits on X (formerly Twitter). The social media platform lit up with photos of iconic landscape complemented by the snow.

Morning



A dusting of snow on our hill tops here in Yorkshire yesterday- beautiful clear sunlit wintry skies to top it all of



If winter is as starkly beautiful as this, it’s almost worth the braving the freezing temperatures for#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/BwocKAlMjy — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) January 17, 2024

Snow on the beach, lovely and still this morning! Don’t often get the chance to say that. #Islay pic.twitter.com/GOxBTH7zUr — Angus MacKinnon (@AngusM1966) January 17, 2024

A purple snow shower and the Wizard.



Baosbhein from South Erradale, an hour before sunrise 💜 pic.twitter.com/UpFEu2ndRQ — Annie O'Garra Worsley (@RedRiverCroft) January 17, 2024

Abrrrrdeen 🥶 this morning after the coldest night of the winter so far. A fresh amber snow warning has been issued for the north of the country with a yellow warning for snow and ice still in place affecting all areas of Scotland. Read more below. How’s it looking where you are? https://t.co/EeOR1bB7vy pic.twitter.com/1XhfvBehwS — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) January 17, 2024

It seems that time stands still when our village is wrapped in snow… It was so quiet yesterday. There were lots of swathes of untouched snow, just waiting for us. Walking through the village to lunch is always good - but today was particularly special. pic.twitter.com/BnetjNN2Vt — Grasmere School & Nursery (@grasmereschool) January 17, 2024

Snow squalls sweeping down the Minch, in the early light, this morning. pic.twitter.com/sEBvLsZ6ce — Alison Dunlop (@alireddeer) January 17, 2024

Shieldaig Village between snow storms yesterday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/tihHtD4uB7 — Steve Carter (@HighlandRampage) January 17, 2024

Incoming snow clouds! (No colour added!). pic.twitter.com/8flylXMjrZ — Steve Carter (@HighlandRampage) January 17, 2024