The public is being “fed a lie” that institutional racism at the Metropolitan Police has been eliminated since the murder of Stephen Lawrence, his parents’ lawyer has claimed.

Speaking ahead of the release of a new BBC documentary marking 25 years since 18-year-old Lawrence was stabbed to death in a racist attack in London, Imran Khan QC said the film reveals progress on racism is “simply lip service”.

“We had a number of police officers who I had assumed had moved forward with us, but having viewed the programmes, I feel betrayed by those officers,” the human rights lawyer said.

Speaking at a screening in London, former Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, who finally secured two convictions for Lawrence’s murder in 2011, said it was vital for police to win back the confidence of black communities in order to tackle the wave of gun and knife crime that has gripped London in recent weeks.

“If you don’t feel that the [police] agency is designed to protect you, who are you going to turn to?,” Driscoll said.

“There needs to be a full range of tactics to try and win back people who think ‘I’m going to carry a knife, because you’re not going to help me’.”