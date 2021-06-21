John Legend defended wife Chrissy Teigen this week after designer Michael Costello leveled cyberbullying allegations at her. Legend responded to the accusations against his wife in a Twitter thread, stating that Costello, a Project Runway veteran, had “fabricated” a series of Instagram messages dating back to 2014 that had been used as the basis for his claims. “This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened,” Legend wrote. He also included a link to an Insider article published Thursday in which one of Teigen’s representatives dismissed the purported exchange between her and Costello as “fake.”

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Insider’s article noted the presence of Instagram design and video features in the screenshots Costello had presented that did not fit the timeline of his claims. “The screenshots appear to be manipulated,” the article notes. Moments later, Legend continued:

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Later on Friday, Teigen followed up with a lengthy statement of her own. “Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation,” the statement read. “Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same.”

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021