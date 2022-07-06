Michael Gove Sacked From Cabinet As Boris Johnson Refuses To Quit

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images

Michael Gove has been sacked from the cabinet, HuffPost UK understands, after telling Boris Johnson earlier in the day his position as prime minister was untenable.

The dramatic move, reported first by the BBC and Sky News, came as Johnson vowed to fight on despite being hit with a wave ministerial resignations.

The levelling up, communities and housing secretary was once a key ally as the pair campaigned successfully for Brexit.

One former minister said: “It’s Trump all over again.”