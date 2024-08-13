Michael Sheen's Transformation Into Prince Andrew For New Newsnight Drama Is Scarily Accurate

Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen in character as Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Amazon has released first-look images at Michael Sheen in character as Prince Andrew in the studio’s new miniseries based on the Duke Of York’s now-infamous Newsnight interview.

But while that one featured Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson recreating moments from the unbelievable interview that had the whole nation gripped, this one features Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson recreating moments from the unbelievable interview that had the whole nation gripped.

And while Scoop was a Netflix original movie about the saga, A Very Royal Scandal is a Prime Video original series about it. So, you see? Totally different.

Listen, what you really want to see is more photos of Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson in character as Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis, so here you go…

Michael Sheen portrays Prince Andrew during a private moment Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Ruth Wilson does her best Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Yes, we're sure this will be very different from Scoop Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

An official synopsis for A Very Royal Scandal teases: “A Very Royal Scandal follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the ground-breaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever.”

Unlike Scoop, which Emily Maitlis was notably not involved in, she actually serves as an executive producer on this new three-part show, which also features performances from Joanna Scanlan as Prince Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk (depicted in Scoop by Keeley Hawes), while Claire Rushbrook appears as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.