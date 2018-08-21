The other domains were designed to look as though they were owned by the US Senate.

According to the tech giant , the hacking group had created a number of fake internet domains that would make them look identical to two American conservative organisations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute.

The company calls the hacking group Strontium; others call it Fancy Bear or APT28.

Microsoft claims to have stopped Russian hackers from allegedly targeting US political groups ahead of the midterm elections.

Sean Gallup via Getty Images It's believed the attacks were carried out by the Russian hacking group known as Fancy Bear.

An indictment from US special counsel Robert Mueller has tied it to Russian’s main intelligence agency, known as the GRU, and to the 2016 email hacking of both the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

“We have no doubt in our minds” who is responsible, Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer said.

Microsoft has waged a legal battle with Strontium since suing it in a Virginia federal court in summer 2016.

The company obtained court approval last year allowing it to seize certain fake domains created by the group.

It has so far used the courts to shut down 84 fake websites created by the group, including the most recent six announced on Tuesday.

Microsoft has argued in court that by setting up fake but realistic-looking domains, the hackers were misusing Microsoft trademarks and services to hack into targeted computer networks, install malware and steal sensitive emails and other data.

Mr Smith also announced on Tuesday that the company is offering free cybersecurity protection to all US political candidates, campaigns and other political organisations, at least so long as they are already using Microsoft’s Office 365 productivity software