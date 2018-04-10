YouTube's Most Watched Video 'Despacito' Has Been Hacked

The most watched YouTube video in history ‘Despacito’ has been hacked and subsequently removed from the site. The music video, originally uploaded by Vevo, had been watched over 5 billion times. The hackers left the video unaltered but changed the title of the video and its cover image to a screenshot from a Spanish TV show.

In addition the two hackers, reportedly known as Prosox and Kuroi’sh, also wrote the words “Free Palestine” in the description. Other artists affected by the hack include Taylor Swift, Drake, Shakira, Selena Gomez and more. While many of the videos have since been changed back to their original there are some which still show the altered title.

YouTube

A Twitter account claiming to be one of the hackers has since posted a single tweet aimed at YouTube saying that it was “just for fun” and “i love youtube <3”.

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) April 10, 2018