Mila Kunis Shut Down Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Attempt To Fly To Space

Mila Kunis was not over the moon with her husband’s plan to fly to space. In an interview published earlier this week, Ashton Kutcher told website Cheddar News that he’d bought a ticket for billionaire Richard Branson’s next Virgin Galactic flight and was all set to rocket into space — until his wife talked him out of it, that is. “When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” Ashton explained. “So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic.”

C Flanigan via Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the sixth annual Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in 2017.

Asthon became the 500th person to buy a Virgin Galactic space flight ticket back in March 2012, three years before he and miLA got married. Richard Branson – who owns the space travel company – and five of his employees hurtled into space from New Mexico on Sunday. The 70-year-old is the first person to blast off in his own spaceship, beating fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin by nine days, the Associated Press reported.

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and its mothership separate as they fly above Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday.