Miley Cyrus Appears To Confirm Liam Hemsworth Wedding In Loved-Up Instagram Pics

Miley Cyrus has shared a string of photos which appear to be from her wedding to new husband Liam Hemsworth.
Earlier this week, the pair found themselves at the centre of rumours that they’d tied the knot in private, after a string of loved-up photos were posted online by their friends, in which she was seen in a floor-length white dress.
They kept schtum on the wedding rumours, until Miley began posting her own pictures, seemingly confirming that she and the Australian ‘Hunger Games’ actor are now married.
In the first picture, she and Liam are seen kissing, with her in that same white Vivienne Westwood dress and him in a smart black suit.
Following this, she shared another snap where it looks like they’re dancing together in front of a fireplace, which she captioned with the date of their apparent nuptials, which took place the day before Christmas Eve.
Miley and Liam first met in 2009, while working together on the film ‘The Last Song’, and confirmed that they were an item a year later.
They briefly broke up around the time her infamous ‘Bangerz’ album was released, but Miley confirmed that the pair had reunited in 2016 and were engaged once again, with many of the songs on her most recent album ‘Younger Now’ appearing to reference the reconciliation.
The wedding appears to have taken place at the couple’s home, where her mum Tish and sister Noah were both in attendance.
