Meet The Young Men And Women Voting To Keep Ireland's Ban On Abortion

Ireland’s abortion referendum has been cast as an identity battle between the older, Catholic generation and a more liberal youth; old Ireland versus new Ireland in a battle for its principles. But some young people are bucking that trend.

HuffPost UK talked to people campaigning to keep the current ban on abortion. Many cited their Catholic upbringing and the rights of the unborn child, but others claimed that a backlash against the #metoo movement was motivating some young men to vote no. One teenager, in south Dublin, said: “A ton of my friends would fall into that category.

“They believe that the Me Too movement does more harm than good,” the student, who asked not to be named, said.

“They associate feminists with people who believe women are better than men, and therefore associate this all with the referendum somehow.”

Tamia Furlong, 14, agreed, and said many of her older friends who are eligible to vote are doing the same. “I don’t know why. I don’t think they should have the vote,” she said.

The vote on Friday comes after weeks of tense debate over whether the Republic should repeal the 8th amendment that bans abortion. If the Yes vote wins, the government will bring in legislation allowing women in Ireland to legally abort within 12 weeks of pregnancy. If, after 12 weeks, a woman’s life is threatened or there could be serious harm to her health, two doctors will consider whether to allow the procedure.

Diarmuid Gallagher, a 21-year-old student from Waterford, said he only decided to vote no three weeks ago. Gallagher said he researched the vote by looking on government and healthcare sites and reading the material the campaigns were distributing.

He said he thought allowing abortion on mental health grounds could be abused by women wanting abortions. “There’s no real protection for the health of babies, which I think is one of the most important things.”