Mindy Kaling Jokes She Met 'My Friend's Husband' In Hilarious Pic With Prince Harry

Mindy Kaling had a chance meeting with her “friend’s husband,” and the internet simply can’t handle it.

On Thursday, the Office star shared a photo of herself with Prince Harry ― aka her pal Meghan Markle’s husband ― after the two attended BetterUp’s Uplift summit in San Francisco.

“Met my friend’s husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool,” Kaling captioned the photo on Instagram.

“Said he wrote a book,” she quipped, referring to his Spare memoir. “Gonna go check it out!”

“I am not ok,” actor Poorna Jagannathan commented under the photo, while the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime friend and favoured makeup artist, Daniel Martin, wrote, “Too cute you two!”

As suggested in her Instagram post, Kaling does indeed have a connection to Meghan. The Mindy Project actor appeared on an episode of the Suits star’s podcast, Archetypes, back in 2022.

Kaling was a guest speaker at this week’s event for BetterUp, an employee coaching and mental health company. Meanwhile, Harry hosted a conversation at the summit called Beyond Burnout: Transforming C-Level Stress Into Strength.

The Duke of Sussex appeared alongside psychologist and author Adam Grant, as well as Cisco’s chief people officer, Kelly Jones.