Minister Responds To Joe Biden's Decision To Quit US Presidential Race

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has responded to the news that Joe Biden has pulled out of the presidential race

The incumbent president chose to withdraw less than four months before American voters go to the polls.

He endorsed his vice-president Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee in his place, meaning she could end up battling it out against Republican nominee, ex-president Donald Trump.

Phillipson told Sky News she was “surprised” when the news broke, but suggested that the US-UK relationship would endure no matter who was in the White House.

As she explained later on BBC Breakfast, she said: “What matters to us is whoever the American people elect later this year, the strong relationship between our two nations continues and endures – that special relationship – it is about how we work together, that transcends any party interests and it’s about more than individuals.

“But I do know that president Biden has been a dedicated public servant and wants to make sure he puts the interests of the American people first and that’s what his decision has been about.”

“How closely will this government be watching this presidential race over the next few months?” BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent asked.

Phillipson said they would be watching, but ultimately the UK will “work with whoever the American people elect later this year”.

UK PM Keir Starmer also responded to the news of Biden’s withdrawal late on Sunday night, saying: “I respect President Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

Former PM Rishi Sunak also praised Biden on X, writing: “Working with Joe Biden, I saw firsthand his love for America and dedication to service.

“Our partnership has led to significant achievements including [military pact] Aukus, steadfast support for Israel, and joint efforts in defending our people from Houthi threats. I wish him all the best.”