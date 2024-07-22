Donald Trump Fumes Over Biden Leaving Race In Unhinged Late Night Rant: 'It's Not Over!'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump continued to disregard political unity talk as he ranted about President Joe Biden late Sunday following his withdrawal from the 2024 race.

The former president took to his Truth Social platform to peddle conspiracy theories and hurl insults at Biden.

Advertisement

“It’s not over! Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!” wrote Trump, who has faced questions surrounding his mental fitness.

Trump went on to claim that Biden, who continues to get treated for Covid-19 after testing positive on Wednesday, “never had” the disease.

The former president was once hospitalised with Covid-19 and downplayed it after hundreds of thousands of Americans died during his White House term.

“He is a threat to Democracy!” Trump declared in the post.

The Republican nominee continued his rant by pushing another conspiracy theory about the president, “Who is running our Country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!”

Advertisement

Trump’s meltdown arrived hours after Biden’s historic announcement and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that’s already sparked attacks from Republicans including at least one who compared it to a “coup.”