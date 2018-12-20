Ministers Admit 4,600 Disabled People Were Wrongly Stripped Of Their Benefits

Ministers have admitted 4,600 disabled people were wrongly stripped of their benefits for failing to attend appointments, despite having “good reason” for doing so.

A written statement from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) – one of a raft of quiet announcements made before the Commons breaks up for Christmas – acknowledged many claimants sanctioned for failing to attend consultations while transferring from Disability Living Allowance to the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) should not have had their payments stopped.

The admission followed a tribunal decision made in November 2017 and the government promised those owed money would be notified and paid in the new year.

Minesh Patel, policy and campaigns manager at disability equality charity Scope, said the news was “deplorable” and that the payments were a “financial lifeline, not a luxury” for disabled people.

“They help disabled people to meet some of the extra costs they face as a result of an impairment or condition,” he added.

“Many disabled people we speak to are unable to attend their PIP assessment and it is desperately unfair that they are denied support on this basis.

“Whilst steps are being taken to rectify these errors, this alone won’t fix the lack of trust in the system.”

The charity said a complete overhaul of the application process was needed “to iron out the lack of transparency and routine inaccuracies”.