Miriam Margolyes Catches The Loose Women Panel Off Guard With Another Explicit Outburst

Miriam Margolyes on Thursday's edition of Loose Women ITV

It’s well-known by this point that if you’re booking Miriam Margolyes on your live TV or radio show, then you’re probably in for a naughty moment or two.

And it looks like Loose Women bosses might have pre-empted this, appearing to air the Bafta winner’s interview on Thursday on a time delay in case of any explicit slip-ups. Which, by the way, there were.

Early on in Miriam’s interview, she was asked about her motivation for writing her new memoir Oh, Miriam!, confessing once again: “I want to make money. And they paid me to do it, so that’s why I did it.”

When anchor Kaye Adams questioned if “they can pay you to do anything”, the former Harry Potter declared that she draws the line at “eating shit”, leaving the rest of the panel truly stunned.

Miriam caught the Loose Women team panel off guard with her very rude outburst ITV

Fortunately for ITV, the Loose Women censors were able to bleep out the comment before it went out live to the nation.

“Am I allowed to say that?” Miriam then asked, and when the team answered in the negative, she corrected herself to say: “Oh dear. I wouldn’t eat feces.”

Much better

HuffPost UK has contacted Loose Women for comment about the apparent time delay.

In the past, there’ve been plenty of explicit outbursts on Loose Women from guests who didn’t realise they were going out live, including when the late Joan Rivers infamously described Russell Crowe as “a piece of fucking shit”.

And then, of course, there was a certain incident involving Katie Price’s then-13-year-old son Harvey…