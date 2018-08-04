Detectives investigating the disappearance of midwife Samantha Eastwood are carrying out searches in a rural area of Stoke-on-Trent.

Specialist search teams are looking at an area of Caverswall as part of their search for the 28-year-old, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers have cordoned off a section of land and are carrying out painstaking searches in their effort to look for clues, the force added.