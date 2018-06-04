While Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri are all working overtime to persuade us that AI can be your best friend, what would happen if we trained an AI to be the complete opposite. Despite the scary implications, Pinar Yanardag, Manuel Cebrian and Iyad Rahwan from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) set out to do just that. Rather than create an AI that embodied the best of humanity, they created an AI that had unfiltered access to the worst parts of the web and instead of being fed millions of questions around homework and the weather, it was fed the darkest corners of Reddit. The result is Norman, an AI that sees not the best of humanity, but the worst.

MIT

Like most artificial intelligence programs designed today, Norman has a very specific job which is to correctly caption the images that it sees. In much the same way that Google Lens can use AI to tell you what trainers someone’s wearing, Norman has been designed to do the same. Unlike Google Lens, which is fed millions of harmless images of trainers, Norman was given the images and descriptions from a subreddit so infamous that the creators refused to name it. Once they’d fed Norman with all the relevant information they then carried out a Rorschach test to see how the differences in its learning would affect its answers. Unsurprisingly, there were huge differences. Where a standard AI sees a group of birds sitting on a tree, Norman sees “a man is electrocuted and catches to death.”

MIT