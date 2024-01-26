Molly Ringwald Says Daughter's Rager Was 10 Times 'Any Party' From Her Movies

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Molly Ringwald said she is often thought of as the “patron saint of teenagers” because of her roles in ’80s teen classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. But nothing prepared her for the real-life “rager” her daughter Mathilda threw at their home when she turned 16, the actor said Thursday on The Tonight Show. (Watch the video below.)

Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos were attending a literary event during the party, and by the time they returned home, the celebration had grown to 200 people, she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“You take any party from a movie I’ve been in and then you multiply it by three or 10 or whatever and that was it,” she said.

“Then the police arrived and my daughter, who evidently has seen too many ‘Law & Orders,’ told the police that they couldn’t come in without a warrant,” Ringwald said, drawing laughs from the audience and the host.

Undeterred cops ordered the kids to go home. “You would have thought that I would have been prepared for that,” she recalled of the whole party experience.

Mathilda is now 20 but the “rager” lives on in “town lore,” Ringwald said.

Ringwald talks about the teen bash that tested her as a parent at the start of the interview: