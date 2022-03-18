Life

15 Little Mood Boosters Under £20 To Give You A Lift After A Stressful Week

Found this week at work especially draining? Treat yourself to one of these pick-me-ups.

Shopping Writer

Self-care treats that won't break the bank
Mixed Retailers
Self-care treats that won't break the bank

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Stressful weeks can be hard to get over. We know because we all have them. Whether it’s a workplace incident that’s left you feeling mentally drained, an unexpected tiff with your partner or a spat with a friend – or simply the ongoing state of the world – we get it, the stress can feel overwhelming at times.

And if things have been a little ‘wobbly’, there’s no shame in a little self-care at the end of the week. When you’re feeling low, treating yourself to something small can be a really simple way to nudge your spirits in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide to a range of lovely pick-me-ups you might fancy getting for yourself. Even better, they’re all £20 or under.

1
H&M
This slouchy sweater
When you're in need of unwinding, being able to snuggle up in a slouchy sweatshirt is the epitome of comfort. This soft cotton jersey design from H&M is a great buy – it's soft, cosy, and wonderfully snuggly.
Get it from H&M for £17.99
2
Amazon
This artisan brownie treat box
Got a sweet tooth? This snazzy selection of artisan brownies is sure to cheer you right up. This artisan selection features a decadent range of flavours, including salted caramel, triple chocolate, raspberry blondie, and rocky road. Yum!
Get 12 brownies from Amazon for £17
3
Amazon
This embroidery kit
Embroidery might sound like a hobby that’s better suited to your nan but hear us out on this one: it’s actually super relaxing and a great way to unwind and de-stress. A kit like this is simple to use and follow, as well as being a great way to take your mind off whatever (or whoever) has left you feeling stressed AF.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £15.99)
4
Amazon
These fluffy socks
These gloriously soft and fluffy socks from Joules are the perfect pick-me-up if you want to feel extra cosy. (I have these myself and they are the absolute best – so wonderfully warm and snuggly.)
Get them from Amazon for £15.95
5
Amazon
This divine candle
If you could bottle happiness, this is what it would smell like. Formulated with seven pure essential oils, this travel-sized Neom candle is the perfect pick-me-up after a stressful period.
Get it from Amazon for £15.30 (was £18)
6
Amazon
This quirky Dalmation-print case
Channel your inner Cruella and treat yourself to this dotty phone case, featuring delicate swatches of pastel pink through the Dalmatian-style print. (FYI, this case is available for a range of phone makes and models, with a matching watch strap and iPad case!)
Get it from Amazon for £14
7
Amazon
This luxe hot choc selection
Sitting down with a good book or your go-to comfort TV series (hello repeats of Friends) and a steaming mug of proper hot chocolate can be just what you didn’t realise you needed. And when it comes to hot chocolate, Whittard's really is the best.
Get this set from Amazon for £16
8
Amazon
This super cosy sherpa-lined blanket
There’s nothing quite as comforting as snuggling up under a super soft fleece blanket when you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or just a bit down, making this reversible fluffy throw the perfect self-care treat.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
9
Amazon
A bamboo bath tray
Find a bath helps you to relax? Why not treat yourself to this bamboo bath tray and caddy, so you can add a little extra luxury to your next soak? This adjustable, non-slip design has space for a glass of your favourite tipple and space for a book, Kindle or tablet.
Get it from Amazon for £13.59
10
Amazon
These Neal's Yard bath salts
After a stressful week, relaxing can be a little tricky, but a nice hot bath complete with some lavender-scented bath salts can give you the therapeutic boost that you need.
Get it from Amazon for £9.65 (was £15)
11
Amazon
This gin-making kit
Sometimes, when you’ve had a tough week, doing something a little different can give your mood the overhaul it needs. FYI, gin-making is actually super easy and a lot of fun. Everything will feel that little bit brighter – or simply drown your woes in DIY gin.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99 (was £9.99).
12
Prezzybox
This mood-boosting mist set
Infused with essential oils, these misting sprays have been formulated to encourage positive energy, enhance relaxation, and boost sleep. Aromatherapy can be a powerful pick-me-up, which is where this trio can come in handy.
Get it from PrezzyBox for £12.99
13
Amazon
These purifying house plants
There’s something about adding a splash of greenery to your home – it seems to instantly breathe new life into the space (and you). This lucky dip trio of purifying house plants could be a great way to lift your mood, while also adding a little foliage to your home.
Get the trio from Amazon for £18.99
14
Look Fantastic
This beauty mystery box
Think of this as the grown up equivalent of those Claire’s Accessories £5 pick and mix bags every teen girl was obsessed with in the late nineties and early noughties. Packed with beauty treats, from hair and skincare essentials to bodycare and cosmetics best buys worth over £50.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £15
15
Amazon
This cutesy pamper hamper
If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, this all-natural, vegan pamper hamper might be the way forward. Packed full of lots of lovely handmade treats, including luxurious bath salts, a clay mask, and a selection of organic herbal teabags, and all for less than £14.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
Suggest a correction
wellbeingThe BrightsideshoppingSelf careStress