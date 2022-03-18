We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Stressful weeks can be hard to get over. We know because we all have them. Whether it’s a workplace incident that’s left you feeling mentally drained, an unexpected tiff with your partner or a spat with a friend – or simply the ongoing state of the world – we get it, the stress can feel overwhelming at times.
And if things have been a little ‘wobbly’, there’s no shame in a little self-care at the end of the week. When you’re feeling low, treating yourself to something small can be a really simple way to nudge your spirits in the right direction.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide to a range of lovely pick-me-ups you might fancy getting for yourself. Even better, they’re all £20 or under.