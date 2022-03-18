Mixed Retailers Self-care treats that won't break the bank

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Stressful weeks can be hard to get over. We know because we all have them. Whether it’s a workplace incident that’s left you feeling mentally drained, an unexpected tiff with your partner or a spat with a friend – or simply the ongoing state of the world – we get it, the stress can feel overwhelming at times.

Advertisement

And if things have been a little ‘wobbly’, there’s no shame in a little self-care at the end of the week. When you’re feeling low, treating yourself to something small can be a really simple way to nudge your spirits in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide to a range of lovely pick-me-ups you might fancy getting for yourself. Even better, they’re all £20 or under.