Boy, 14, Charged With Seven Moped Robberies Amid Capital Crime Wave

PA Wire/PA Images A police handout of a moped gang that robbed a designer ship in west London - there has been a surge of moped related crimes in London

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with seven moped robberies in London amid a surge of motorbike crimes in the capital.

The teenager is alleged to have been a pillion passenger on a moped during a string of incidents in the space of an hour on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said robberies were reported in Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill, all in north London, between 1.15pm and 2.15pm.

Police identified two suspects on a moped in nearby Middle Lane at about 2.20pm, and detained the passenger. The driver of the moped fled.

The teenage suspect, from Tottenham, was taken into custody.

A total of 13 mobile phones were found in his possession, Scotland Yard said.

He was due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today charged with seven counts of robbery

The news comes as Prime Minister Theresa May said she intended to give police greater protection against prosecution when chasing suspects if they are hurt as a result of the pursuit.

May told reporters that she was confident that police “had the powers they needed to be able to chase moped-riding criminals”, an issue she said was of “concern”.