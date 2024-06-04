More Misery For Rishi Sunak As Poll Predicts Tories Will Win Just 71 Seats At Election

Rishi Sunak arriving at MediaCity in Salford prior to the ITV General Election debate. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt yet another massive blow as a new poll predicted the Tories will be left with just 71 MPs in a potentially “extinction level event” at the general election.

The Survation survey of 30,000 people said Labour is on course for a “record-breaking majority” on July 4.

The results emerged barely an hour before the first head-to-head campaign debate between the prime minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

According to the poll, Labour is set to win a staggering 487 seats, more than 400 ahead of the Tories in second place.

The Lib Dems would win 43 if the result was repeated on election day, with the SNP on 26, Reform UK on three and Plaid Cymru on two.

NEW: Our first MRP of the 2024 General Election



Labour Set for Record Breaking Majority



LAB 487

CON 71

LD 43

SNP 26

RFM 3

PC 2



30,044 interviews conducted online and on the phone

Fwk 22 May - 2 June



Conducted on behalf of @BestForBritain@VasilSurvation looks at the findings… — Survation. (@Survation) June 4, 2024

