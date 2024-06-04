More Misery For Rishi Sunak As Poll Predicts Tories Will Win Just 71 Seats At Election

Rishi Sunak has been dealt yet another massive blow as a new poll predicted the Tories will be left with just 71 MPs in a potentially “extinction level event” at the general election.
The Survation survey of 30,000 people said Labour is on course for a “record-breaking majority” on July 4.
The results emerged barely an hour before the first head-to-head campaign debate between the prime minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer.
According to the poll, Labour is set to win a staggering 487 seats, more than 400 ahead of the Tories in second place.
The Lib Dems would win 43 if the result was repeated on election day, with the SNP on 26, Reform UK on three and Plaid Cymru on two.
The findings are even worse for the Tories than two other polls published yesterday which also showed Labour on course for a landslide.