Morrisons Is Giving Out Coupons In Return For Plastic Bottles And Cans As Part Of A Trial

Morrisons is trialling vending machines for the return of single-use plastic bottles and cans at two stores in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

Customers can deposit a maximum of 20 bottles or cans a day to be recycled and get Morrisons More points and coupons in return. Alternatively, customers can choose to donate 10p to the supermarket’s charity partner, CLIC Sargent - a cancer charity for children and young people.

It is running the scheme at two stores - one in Skipton, North Yorkshire, and Lindsayfield, Scotland, for six months.

The machines will accept all plastic bottles and aluminium cans that have a barcode, as well as Morrisons own brand multipack bottles that don’t have one.