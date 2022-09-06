5 Gynae Cancer Symptoms That You're Probably Ignoring

FatCamera via Getty Images

There are five gynaecological cancers and they impact 21,000 women in the UK each year – but could you name them all?

A survey by the Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading gynaecological cancer research charity, found that one in three people can’t name a single gynaecological cancer and only 2% can name all five: womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

Advertisement

This has prompted both the Eve team and Valentina Milanova, founder of organic tampon company Daye, to share the five common symptoms of gynae cancer that we should all learn and look out for.

If more women could spot these signs, they would be able to get diagnosed and receive treatment sooner, says Milanova. So, be aware of these five symptoms and if you experience any of them for longer than two weeks, contact your GP.

Unusual, unexpected vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or post menopause

There are multiple reasons a woman might bleed that may be benign, but any unusual, unexpected vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or post-menopause should be investigated.

Spotting can be common among pre-menopausal women, but postmenopausal women should not experience any bleeding, so if they do, they should speak with their GP immediately. It’s important to point out that “bleeding” does not necessarily mean fresh red blood. You should also seek medical attention if you notice a thick, browny sludge or a pinky-coloured mucus.

Advertisement

An urgent need to urinate or urinating more frequently than normal

The urgent need to urinate or urinating more often than normal could be a sign of gynaecological cancer or a bladder infection – both of which need medical attention.

If you suddenly feel as if you need to the bathroom more often than normal without an explanation, it could mean that there is extra pressure on your bladder and be an early warning sign of ovarian cancer.

Bloating

Many women experience bloating from time to time, especially during their period. This bloating typically goes away after a while, but if you experience persistent bloating, you should seek medical attention.

Bloating could be a sign of gynaecological cancer, but it could also be a sign of adenomyosis or endometriosis, so always consult with your doctor if you experience severe abdominal bloating.

Unusual vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharge is a fluid or mucus that keeps the vagina clean and protects it from infection. It’s very normal, and most of the time it’s healthy – in fact, it’s the vagina’s way of keeping itself clean. The colour and texture of vaginal discharge can vary depending on your age and where you are in your menstrual cycle. Healthy vaginal discharge ranges from clear to milky white.

Advertisement

Thick, cottage cheese-like vaginal discharge is typically a telltale sign of a yeast infection, and cloudy white discharge can be a sign of gonorrhoea.

But red or brown discharge can be a sign of cervical cancer or cancer of the womb (also known as uterine cancer and endometrial cancer). There are numerous different colour and consistency variations, but if you start to notice discharge that you’ve never experienced before, you should speak to your GP. Be prepared to discuss the colour, consistency and smell of the discharge, as well as whether it appears related to your menstrual cycle or having sex.

Pain in the pelvis, abdominal area, or back