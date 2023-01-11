ParentsBabieslife as a parentBaby Names

Parents, Take Inspo From The Most Popular Baby Names In 1923

US Social Security Administration baby name data goes back more than a century.

Many vintage baby names remain popular to this day, while others have faded into obscurity over the past century.
The list of the most popular baby names in the US doesn’t undergo many dramatic changes from one year to the next – but you can find interesting trends over longer stretches of time.

Some names decline in popularity and then make a comeback, while others fall off the map. Still others show impressive staying power.

HuffPost took a look at the Social Security Administration’s baby name data from 100 years ago. While names like William, James, Evelyn and Ruby remain popular to this day, others, like Mildred, Doris, Eugene and Ralph, aren’t quite as common a century later.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for children born in 1923.

Most Popular Girls’ Names In 1923

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Helen
  4. Margaret
  5. Betty
  6. Ruth
  7. Virginia
  8. Mildred
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Frances
  11. Doris
  12. Evelyn
  13. Anna
  14. Marie
  15. Alice
  16. Marjorie
  17. Irene
  18. Florence
  19. Jean
  20. Lillian
  21. Martha
  22. Louise
  23. Rose
  24. Catherine
  25. Ruby

Most Popular Boys’ Names In 1923

  1. John
  2. Robert
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Edward
  9. Richard
  10. Donald
  11. Frank
  12. Thomas
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Raymond
  16. Walter
  17. Jack
  18. Henry
  19. Arthur
  20. Albert
  21. Kenneth
  22. Harry
  23. Ralph
  24. David
  25. Eugene
