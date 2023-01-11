H. Armstrong Roberts via Getty Images Many vintage baby names remain popular to this day, while others have faded into obscurity over the past century.

The list of the most popular baby names in the US doesn’t undergo many dramatic changes from one year to the next – but you can find interesting trends over longer stretches of time.

Some names decline in popularity and then make a comeback, while others fall off the map. Still others show impressive staying power.

HuffPost took a look at the Social Security Administration’s baby name data from 100 years ago. While names like William, James, Evelyn and Ruby remain popular to this day, others, like Mildred, Doris, Eugene and Ralph, aren’t quite as common a century later.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for children born in 1923.

Most Popular Girls’ Names In 1923

Mary Dorothy Helen Margaret Betty Ruth Virginia Mildred Elizabeth Frances Doris Evelyn Anna Marie Alice Marjorie Irene Florence Jean Lillian Martha Louise Rose Catherine Ruby

Most Popular Boys’ Names In 1923