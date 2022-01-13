These Are The Most Popular Nature-Inspired Baby Names

Radomir Jovanovic via Getty Images Aww.

Have you picked out your baby names? Whether you’re having a child soon, or in the near or distant future, many of us have picked out the names we adore.

And now, to make it easier for you (or perhaps harder), we’ve found the most popular nature-inspired monikers, for those who love the great outdoors.

New research from Play Like Mum has revealed the wildlife-inspired baby names that are the most popular as well as the most unique in the UK.

The researchers have also listed how many boys and girls were given each name in the last 10 years (helpful if you want a unique one).

And keeping with the nature theme, we’ve also listed the most popular floral names, so you might see some on each list doubling up.

Most popular nature-inspired names

Baby girl names and how many were named in the last 10 years Poppy, 43415 Holly, 40,845 Daisy, 39,513 Jasmine, 28,009 Rosie, 25,633 Willow, 17,233 Brooke, 16,369 Ivy, 14,862 Rose, 13,824 Skye, 11,759 Baby boy names and how many were named in the last 10 years Robin, 3,883 River, 1,953 Woody, 1,513 Bear, 619 Fox, 602 Sunny, 597 Brook, 454 Forrest, 338 Ocean, 299 Basil, 271

The research has also revealed the UK’s most unique nature names for babies:

“Cliff”, (meaning cliffside slope), is the UK’s most unique outdoor name for boys. Meanwhile “Stormi”, after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby, is the UK’s most unique outdoor name for girls.

Most popular floral names

In light of National Houseplant week, training group The Knowledge Academy endeavoured to find out the the world’s top floral themed baby names by collating 100 examples and cross referencing with names website Forebears to reveal which are the most influential.

You might see some names you don’t realise are floral in the following list, such as William, but William gets its floral association from the garden plant Dianthus Barbatus, which has the common name of ‘Sweet William’.

And remember that some names have a floral translation in their language.

Susan, a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning ‘Lily flower’, gains the third spot in this list, with a world popularity ranking of 107. Rosa, meaning rose, has Spanish, Italian and Portuguese origins.