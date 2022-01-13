These Are The Most Popular Nature-Inspired Baby Names

Have you picked out your baby names? Whether you’re having a child soon, or in the near or distant future, many of us have picked out the names we adore.
And now, to make it easier for you (or perhaps harder), we’ve found the most popular nature-inspired monikers, for those who love the great outdoors.
New research from Play Like Mum has revealed the wildlife-inspired baby names that are the most popular as well as the most unique in the UK.
The researchers have also listed how many boys and girls were given each name in the last 10 years (helpful if you want a unique one).
And keeping with the nature theme, we’ve also listed the most popular floral names, so you might see some on each list doubling up.
Most popular nature-inspired names
Baby girl names and how many were named in the last 10 years
Poppy, 43415
Holly, 40,845
Daisy, 39,513
Jasmine, 28,009
Rosie, 25,633
Willow, 17,233
Brooke, 16,369
Ivy, 14,862
Rose, 13,824
Skye, 11,759
Baby boy names and how many were named in the last 10 years
Robin, 3,883
River, 1,953
Woody, 1,513
Bear, 619
Fox, 602
Sunny, 597
Brook, 454
Forrest, 338
Ocean, 299
Basil, 271
The research has also revealed the UK’s most unique nature names for babies:
“Cliff”, (meaning cliffside slope), is the UK’s most unique outdoor name for boys. Meanwhile “Stormi”, after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby, is the UK’s most unique outdoor name for girls.
Most popular floral names
In light of National Houseplant week, training group The Knowledge Academy endeavoured to find out the the world’s top floral themed baby names by collating 100 examples and cross referencing with names website Forebears to reveal which are the most influential.
You might see some names you don’t realise are floral in the following list, such as William, but William gets its floral association from the garden plant Dianthus Barbatus, which has the common name of ‘Sweet William’.
And remember that some names have a floral translation in their language.
Susan, a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning ‘Lily flower’, gains the third spot in this list, with a world popularity ranking of 107. Rosa, meaning rose, has Spanish, Italian and Portuguese origins.
Girls’ names, world popularity ranking, number of people with this name
Rosa, 52. 633,4723
Susan, 107, 376,7287
Rose, 181, 285,0867
Veronica, 211, 255,9608
Cynthia, 388, 173,5516
Rosemary, 956, 949,349
Iris, 1,202, 783,027
Flora, 1,373,
Erica,1,526,
Daisy, 2,245
Boys’ names, world popularity ranking, number of people with this name
William, 51, 635,1385
Kamal, 218, 251,9397
Soma, 1,420, 684,756
Florin, 3,999, 263,243
Jared, 5,740. 183,069
Basil, 7,581. 137,934
Kunal, 7,630, 136,803
Florent, 7,679. 135,508
Briar, 185,598, 1,712