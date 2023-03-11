18 Small But Sweet Gifts Your Nan Or Gran Will Love This Mother’s Day

LifeshoppingParentsGift Guides

These gifts are guaranteed to go down a treat with your grandmothers — and they all cost £20 or less.

Not just a day that has to be dedicated to solely celebrating your Mum, Mother’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to spread a little love to any other important women in our lives — such as grandmothers!

Clearly, making sure I’ve got my Mum something special is first on my list. But considering my Nan also played such a big part of my childhood — and ensured I was thoroughly spoiled whenever I went round — it would feel wrong to not acknowledge her too in some way on 19 March too.

So, with a budget of just £20, I’ve scoured the internet, and pulled together this selection of small yet thoughtful gifts that feel just right for our gorgeous grandmothers this Mother’s Day.

1
John Lewis & Partners
This storage frame will help her keep all her knitting or crochet bits together
My Nan loves to knit while she watches the television in the evenings, so I could see her finding this frame really useful for storing all her projects and supplies — as it would slot in really discreetly beside the sofa.
£19.50 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
If your Nan is always on her iPad, then she’ll love this tablet pillow stand
If your grandmother is in the tablet gang, then get her this pillow stand that’ll make it far easier and more comfortable to use her device over extended periods.
£19.95 from Amazon
3
Etsy
Send her this gorgeous soy wax candle with a personal message on the label
With this luxury candle, you’ll have the choice of ten different delicious scents, and can have your own personal message added to the bottom of the rustic label. Plus, it will arrive beautifully packaged, so it could easily be delivered straight to your Nan’s house if you can’t get to her on the 19th.
£19.99 from Etsy
4
Not On The High Street
She’ll love wearing this lightweight scarf that’s decorated with her own birth flower
Made from super soft and lightweight viscose, this flowing scarf comes in plum, teal, and denim, and can be decorated with a rose gold foil pattern of your grandmother’s birth month flower. Such a thoughtful gift, I’m sure it would quickly become your Granny’s favourite accessory.
£20 from Not On The High Street
5
Not On The High Street
Swap her boring bookmark for a personalised one she’ll keep forever
You’ll never catch my Nan turning down the page to save her spot — so bookmarks are a must! This personalised one comes in a photo-booth style metal strip, and lets you add a short message at the bottom, as well as choose the colour of the tassel.
£12 from Not On The High Street
6
The Body Shop
Treat her hardworking hands to some TLC with this hydrating hemp cream
With over 4,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that this bestselling hand cream lives up to its claims of vigorously hydrating and softening even the roughest of hands. It smells sensational, and will quickly earn a permanent spot in Nan’s handbag.
£15 from The Body Shop
7
Amazon
Or if she’s new to needlework, she might enjoy this embroidery hoop kit for beginners
But if your Nan isn’t known to knit, perhaps she’d enjoy trying her hand at embroidery? In this beginner-friendly kit, she’ll receive three bamboo embroidery hoops, three identical length of cotton cloth, a needle, all the necessary colours of thread, and a manual that’ll guide her through each design.
£14.99 (was £18.99) from Amazon
8
Amazon
This bluetooth tracker will save her so much time if she’s always losing her keys
If you’ve got a Nan who’s always searching for her keys, then this nifty bluetooth tracker will save her so much stress and time. Whether they’re nearby or far away, the handy Tile app will help her pinpoint their exact whereabouts in no time.
£19.99 from Amazon
9
Not On The High Street
Let her fill this blank recipe journal in with all her favourite dishes
This gorgeous hardback journal comes in four different colours, and can be personalised with satin gold initials if you wish. Inside, it’s got fifty blank templates for Granny to fill in with her favourite recipes, and also includes ingredient and temperature conversion charts.
£17 from Not On The High Street
10
Amazon
Swap her worn-out slippers for these bestselling ones that are super soft and cosy
If your Nan’s slippers have been around for longer than you, then she’s definitely due an upgrade. These luxurious looking ones come in twelve different colours, have a super fluffy synthetic fur lining, and an anti-skid sole that’ll help prevent any accidents.
£19.99 (were £28.99) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Upgrade her regular afternoon cup of tea by bringing shortbread biscuits into the mix
Has your Granny always got a cup of tea on the go? If so, she’ll definitely appreciate these delicious Scottish shortbread biscuits, which are perfect for dunking.
£3.95 from Amazon
12
Etsy
And make sure she’s sipping from this mug to make it even more special
The classic go-to first Mother’s Day gift, most Mums have more than one Mum-themed mug gathering dust in the cupboard. But grandmother versions are far harder to find — so I reckon there’s actually a good chance your Nan won't have one. So, solve that problem by giving her this lovely mug that lets her know just how much she’s loved.
£8.95 from Etsy
13
Amazon
… Or go for this one instead if you’re looking to make her chuckle
But if you’re looking for a mug that’ll make her roll her eyes and laugh, you really can’t go wrong with this one. It also provides the added bonus of annoying any siblings or cousins.
£9.99 from Amazon
14
Not On The High Street
Get these gorgeous daffodil bird feeders for a Gran who loves her garden
Got a Granny who really enjoys being in her garden? Made from durable cast iron, these decorative wild bird feeders look exactly like pretty daffodil flowers — but have ample space for serving up seeds, nuts, and mealworms to any winged garden visitors who fancy paying a visit.
£14.99 from Not On The High Street
15
John Lewis & Partners
Or buy her this brilliant crafting kit that’ll let her build her own wooden feeder
But if you think she’d rather get a good look at the birds from the comfort of her kitchen, then get her this wooden window feeder instead. It’s easy to put together, and attaches to the window via suction cups.
£14 from John Lewis & Partners
16
Amazon
These extra-long gardening gloves provide added protection, and look really pretty
With their reinforced palms and fingertips, and extra long length that’ll keep her forearms safe from any scratches, these gloves are sure to be appreciated by any Grandma who loves gardening.
£17.99 from Amazon
17
Amazon
This conversational card game will go down a treat during family dinners
If your Nan loves nothing more than chatting at the table with the whole family after a delicious Sunday roast, then she’ll be delighted to receive this card game. Designed to spark quality conversation, the deck boasts more than 300 meaningful questions for you to discuss and debate as a group.
£18 from Amazon
18
Amazon
If she’s into her murder mysteries, then she’ll whittle through this brilliant book
Dubbed the crime book of the year by The Sunday Times in 2022, this bestselling book is a worthwhile buy for any grandmother who’s a big fan of all things murder mystery and Agatha Christie.
£4.50 from Amazon
