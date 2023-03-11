18 Small But Sweet Gifts Your Nan Or Gran Will Love This Mother’s Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Not just a day that has to be dedicated to solely celebrating your Mum, Mother’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to spread a little love to any other important women in our lives — such as grandmothers!
Clearly, making sure I’ve got my Mum something special is first on my list. But considering my Nan also played such a big part of my childhood — and ensured I was thoroughly spoiled whenever I went round — it would feel wrong to not acknowledge her too in some way on 19 March too.
So, with a budget of just £20, I’ve scoured the internet, and pulled together this selection of small yet thoughtful gifts that feel just right for our gorgeous grandmothers this Mother’s Day.