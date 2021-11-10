One MP Said Their £82k Salary Wasn't Enough – And People Weren't Having It

People were furious with the anonymous MP's claim they needed more money for childcare @DrSeamie Twitter

One MP anonymously claimed their hefty salary from Parliament was not enough to sustain their family – and no one extended their sympathies.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the MP said: “There’s no way I could be an MP without outside interests. My wife works full time, I’ve got kids and need the money for childcare.”

The claim followed an ongoing row over MPs taking second jobs outside of the Commons, and fears that this could create a conflict of interest and lead to breaches of the lobbying rules.

As the public now examine why MPs even have secondary roles, people are pondering whether it should be allowed at all – leading some Parliamentarians to claim their current salary of £81,932 is not enough on its own.

Last month, Worthing West Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley said MPs’ salaries are “grim” and that it was “desperately difficult” for Parliamentarians to survive on such wages – only to be heavily criticised for saying so, especially as the average UK salary is £31,461.

MPs can also claim expenses to cover the costs of running an office, employing staff, having somewhere to live in London or their constituency and travelling between Westminster and their constituency.

So it’s no surprise that these new comments from an anonymous Parliamentarian prompted a similar wave of frustration.

Here are some of the most scathing responses shared on Twitter.

I remain completely baffled by the notion that £81,000 isn't a decent salary. It's much more than the majority of people in this country will ever make. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 10, 2021

Hearing MPs complain their salary is unliveable when they allowed universal credit to be cut by £1,000 a year – for people often also needing childcare, on a much lower salary – does not reflect well on them. https://t.co/oi0e7QiCNR — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 10, 2021

It’s a good thing that nobody who earns under £82,000 has childcare needs. https://t.co/PLZS8HhM6V — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 10, 2021

Silver lining... at least they don’t have to pay a four figure sum upfront for childcare while on Universal Credit, then claim back 85% of it weeks later... https://t.co/fTpaXRiYJv — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) November 9, 2021

has this man considered WORKING TO BRING IN AFFORDABLE CHILDCARE LEGISLATION SINCE HE IS CURRENTLY, YOU KNOW, A LEGISLATOR https://t.co/4rW9Vbzclv — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 9, 2021

I worry tiny violins might sell out before I can get the required amount needed to play for this. https://t.co/PisYNdqI5g — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 9, 2021

have any of these arseholes heard of minimum wage https://t.co/2mv7EYHL7p — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2021

Amazing that an MP could make such a comment, seemingly unaware of the avg UK wage and the fact that parents across the UK work full time, and have to pay for childcare on much less joint income! https://t.co/lbkH7usTc1 — Seamie (@DrSeamie) November 10, 2021