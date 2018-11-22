Mr Blobby Is The Only Person Talking Any Sense About Brexit

As the controversy surrounding Theresa May’s Brexit deal rumbles on (and on), it turns out we’ve been sitting on a unlikely political genius this whole time.
Step forward, Mr Blobby.
Well, we did tell you it was unlikely.
Noel Edmonds’ former sidekick made an appearance on ‘Loose Women’ on Thursday, where conversation soon turned to our impending exit from the EU, naturally.
Panellist Jane Moore pressed him on whether he thought slashing EU protectionist tariffs would be a loss or a gain to the UK Treasury, and his response made more sense than anything any politician has said over the last few months.
“Ah, well,” he considered. “Blobby, blobby, blobby, blob. Blob, blob, blob, blob, blob, blob, blob. Blob.”
“OK, he says no,” Jane deduced, for anyone who doesn’t speak fluent Blobby. “Because the EU tariffs are currently remitted to the EU, so it makes no difference.”
Clearly realising what an expert they were talking to, host Andrea McLean had another pressing question.
“Seeing as you’re so in the know, do you think Theresa May will still be there by Christmas?” she asked.
“Errr, blob,” he responded.
“I think that was a no as well,” Nadia Sawalha concluded.
If Mrs May needs a helping hand in Brussels on Sunday, she now knows who to call.
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.