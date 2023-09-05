US Presenter Warns: Take Trump At His Word Over Latest Wild Threat

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Don’t dismiss Donald Trump’s vow to lock up his political enemies if he wins back the White House, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin said on Sunday.

It wasn’t “hard to imagine him following through,” said Mohyeldin.

Mohyeldin recalled Trump 2016’s campaign promises to ban Muslims from entering the United States, to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, and to strive to end abortion rights by overturning the landmark Supreme Court decision of Roe v Wade.

Advertisement

All three “seemed like absurd, vindictive moonshots at the time, but in some form or fashion, he in fact did carry out on all three of those campaign promises,” said Mohyeldin.

“So when Donald Trump says that he truly plans to lock up his political opponents, I for one take the man seriously,” he added.