Madonna has been blasted for making her MTV VMAs tribute to Aretha Franklin about herself.
The Queen Of Pop appeared on stage during the closing moments of the show to pay tribute to the soul legend, who died last Thursday, on what was coincidentally Madonna’s 60th birthday.
However, fans called out the lengthy speech for not actually being much about Aretha.
While Madonna began by revealing the Queen Of Soul had “changed the course” of her life, she then went on to give a speech about her own journey into the music business.
She detailed a story of where she sang Aretha’s ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ at an audition where she’d forgotten to bring her sheet music with her, and blew away the two men in the room who didn’t believe “some skinny-ass white girl” could “belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers that ever lived”.
While the audition didn’t result in big things for Madge, she noted how Aretha had “led me to where I am today”.
She finished off my saying: “I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen.”
For many, Madonna’s words did not hit the right note, and she faced a barrage of criticism on social media:
Aretha died last Thursday following a long fight with advanced pancreatic cancer, at the age of 76.
While Madonna’s tribute may not have gone down well, other famous names including Carole King, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Liam Gallagher were among those who shared their sadness at her death last week.
Her family has since announced details of a public viewing of her body for fans to pay tribute, before she is laid to rest after a private funeral on 31 August.
They said they had “lost the matriarch and rock” of their family in a statement issued via her publicist.
“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” they said.
