Madonna has been blasted for making her MTV VMAs tribute to Aretha Franklin about herself. The Queen Of Pop appeared on stage during the closing moments of the show to pay tribute to the soul legend, who died last Thursday, on what was coincidentally Madonna’s 60th birthday. However, fans called out the lengthy speech for not actually being much about Aretha.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Madonna paid tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV VMAs

While Madonna began by revealing the Queen Of Soul had “changed the course” of her life, she then went on to give a speech about her own journey into the music business. She detailed a story of where she sang Aretha’s ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ at an audition where she’d forgotten to bring her sheet music with her, and blew away the two men in the room who didn’t believe “some skinny-ass white girl” could “belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers that ever lived”. While the audition didn’t result in big things for Madge, she noted how Aretha had “led me to where I am today”.

NBC via Getty Images Aretha Franklin died last week at the age of 76

She finished off my saying: “I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen.” For many, Madonna’s words did not hit the right note, and she faced a barrage of criticism on social media:

MTV: We'd like you to give a tribute to Aretha Franklin



Madonna: Great, so this is how I got my career started...



MTV: No, no, a tribute to Aretha



Madonna: So I said "bitch, I'm Madonna"



MTV: This isn't about you madge



Madonna: Look at my African jewelry #VMAs — lgreene91 (@lgreene91) August 21, 2018

Madonna made Aretha Franklin's death about herself and her own musical journey, and honestly, this is some of the whitest shit I have ever seen. #VMAs — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) August 21, 2018

Me: It's weird that #Madonna is doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin, but what's the worst that could happen?



Madonna: pic.twitter.com/DvfueYKgCu — Brittany Stephanis (@bmstephanis) August 21, 2018

Idk why folks are surprised at Madonna’s self-serving Aretha Franklin tribute at the #VMAs because I still remember how she began her Michael Jackson tribute back in 2009 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aYJQKbfwLe — Dallas.Hawes. 💬 (@DeeEmAych) August 21, 2018

When Madonna is supposed to be honoring Aretha Franklin but goes on about her self for 10 mins straight #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Br6I8dknxb — Rachel Magnabosco (@rachel_mag) August 21, 2018

What a touching tribute to Aretha Franklin where Madonna talked about her goddam self for like 30 mins — KFC (@KFCBarstool) August 21, 2018

Madonna gave herself a tribute featuring Aretha. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) August 21, 2018

The Aretha Franklin tribute is Madonna talking about herself at great length? — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 21, 2018

I hope the vmas plan to issue a public apology for allowing Madonna to disrespect Aretha Franklin's legacy like that #VMAs — Kia Kia (@kiiajai) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin's Tribute at the #VMAs:

1. Madonna talks about herself, at length, with Aretha as a footnote.

2. "Respect" is played at the very end.

3. A photo of Aretha with "1942-2018."



Bro, what? Disrespectful. — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin didn’t deserve this. All our people in that audience and you get FUCKING MADONNA. — dominique🌹 (@Ohhh_Domo) August 21, 2018

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise...... — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

Seriously I'm so over MADONNA 🙄🙄🙄🙄 She's "honoring" Aretha Franklin & making the story all about her...Funny she did the same thing when Michael Jackson died & she opened the VMA's with a speech & it was about her...I just can't anymore with her! Aretha or Madonna 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QXzfeAwJh0 — Jessica Lynn 🦋 (@jessilynn1123) August 21, 2018

Whoever thought Madonna should do this Aretha Franklin tribute should be fired.

This is disrespectful beyond #VMAs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

Aretha died last Thursday following a long fight with advanced pancreatic cancer, at the age of 76. While Madonna’s tribute may not have gone down well, other famous names including Carole King, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Liam Gallagher were among those who shared their sadness at her death last week. Her family has since announced details of a public viewing of her body for fans to pay tribute, before she is laid to rest after a private funeral on 31 August. They said they had “lost the matriarch and rock” of their family in a statement issued via her publicist. “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” they said. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

Photo gallery MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet See Gallery MTV VMAs 2018: Madonna Accused Of Making Aretha Franklin Tribute All About Herself 1 / 33









MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet 1 / 33









