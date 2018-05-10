Bereaved Mum Shares The Gifts She Couldn't Give Her Son With Sick Children - And You Can Help

A mum has set up a kindness project in memory of her son who died when he was just 11 months old.

Tina Thomas, 32, from Dover, was heartbroken when her son Jack, who was born prematurely in May 2016, died in April 2017 having spent the majority of his life in hospital. Jack had a condition called TOFS, where upper part of the oesophagus doesn’t connect with the lower oesophagus and stomach.

As it approaches what would have been Jack’s second birthday, Thomas decided she wanted to do something in his memory that could benefit other children in hospital.

“I started a project to pay forward the kindness we received while Jack was poorly,” Thomas told HuffPost UK. “I want to put smiles on the faces of poorly children and give the gifts we can’t give to Jack to others instead.”