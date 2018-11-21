Mum Shares Deaf 6-Year-Old's Response To CBeebies' First Ever Signed Bedtime Stories

A deaf six-year-old was able to follow along with CBeebies Bedtime Stories for the first time after the show aired its first ever signed episode.

Mum Laura McCartney says her son Tom, who has complex medical needs, was over the mood when he watched Rob Delaney sign ‘Ten in a Bed’ by Penny Dale last week.

Delaney previously explained his family learned Makaton sign language to communicate with their late son Henry, who couldn’t speak due after a tracheotomy. In McCartney’s video, Tom can be seen waving his arms and standing up in his chair in excitement when the story is on.

“He was so surprised and delighted to see signing on a show he didn’t expect to,” McCartney tells HuffPost UK. “He could understand the story, and even sign along. It really held his attention and he’s watched it many more times as well. To see the excitement on his face was so magical.”

