Murder Suspect Jailed For Refusing To Surrender Facebook Password

Hampshire Constabulary/PA Lucy McHugh’s body was found near Southampton Sports Centre on July 26

A murder suspect has been jailed for 14 months for refusing to give his Facebook password to detectives investigating the death of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.

Stephen Nicholson, 24, appeared on a video-link at Southampton Crown Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to the charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).

Nicholson refused access to his Facebook to detectives investigating any private messages sent between himself and 13-year-old Lucy, who lived in Mansel Road, Southampton.

Nicholson, a carer of no fixed abode, was jailed by Judge Christopher Parker QC for 14 months.

Judge Parker did not accept Nicholson’s “wholly inadequate” excuse that providing his password would expose information relating to cannabis.

“What you have done is obstructed the investigation, and a very serious investigation indeed. It has caused a very significant delay,” the judge said.

“It means that the task of police investigating the murder of Lucy McHugh is that much more difficult.”

Matthew Lawson, prosecuting, said police are following the “lengthy procedure” to get the information from Facebook itself.

Lucy’s body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26.

Nicholson, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, was released on police bail on July 31 but later remanded in custody after he was charged for failing to provide his Facebook password to detectives.

He is understood to have been living with the family in the months before the teen’s death and was a colleague of Lucy’s mother, a care-worker, as well as a part-time tattooist.