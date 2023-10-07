'My Son Won't Go To School And Barely Leaves The House. I'm At Wits' End'

My son is 15 years old and has been struggling with severe anxiety. He hasn’t been to school for seven months and he has isolated himself from all his friends. He barely leaves the house and I am worried about his future.

Before this he struggled at school, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, and had constant negative comments [from the school] due to his behaviour to the point they considered expulsion. I know this contributed to his eventual school refusal. It didn’t happen overnight, he started missing the odd day, leaving for school in the morning but then going missing if I was home or just returning home when we left for work. He would not answer his phone and would only get back in touch if I texted him saying I’d report him missing to the police.

Eventually after one of these situations I asked him why he kept doing this and he completely broke down saying he didn’t know why ‘he just couldn’t’ (go to school). He then didn’t speak for a week. He’d hide under a cover if you tried to even look at him, he couldn’t communicate, he completely shut down – it was distressing to see.

He recovered slowly after a few weeks. After that I stopped making him leave for school and realised he wasn’t just avoiding school, he was really unwell. I pushed again for a mental health evaluation (he had already been refused once) and had input from social care after I self-referred when he’d been threatened with expulsion from school.

Before this he had a large group of friends who he has now cut off. They came to the house as they are worried about him and don’t understand why he just stopped communicating with them. I tell my son he can invite them over whenever, that I’d buy them a takeaway, but he doesn’t want to.

Also, I believe he has some form of autism but it’s not obvious, it’s subtle. When he was little I knew something was not quite right and tried to get him diagnosed but was told he was ‘just at the extreme of normal behaviour’ – I wish he had got a SEND package then but I wasn’t listened to. I can see all the missed opportunities and that’s frustrating.

I love my son and know he’s unwell, it’s not his fault. But I am getting frustrated with him because I want what’s best for him but he doesn’t accept any help. He refuses to engage with any help that is offered to him – so much so I have attended multiple meetings with school, doctors and other agencies to try and get him help/support without him present, as he refuses to attend.

He is now on a waiting list for a mental health assessment but I am worried that even when this finally happens, he will not go. He needs to help himself, but can’t seem to do it. This is such an important time for him and his future life. I just don’t know what to do or how to help him. I don’t want his whole life to be affected by this either. I’m at my wits’ end.